Banks (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Madelyn Burke of MSG Network reports.

Banks was limited in Thursday's session, and the full practice puts Banks in position to play Monday night against the Patriots. With Paulson Adebo (knee) out since Week 7, Banks has started each of the past four contests, seeing the vast majority of his snaps on the boundary.

