Banks (calf) is inactive for Monday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks drew the questionable tag for Monday Night Football after logging an LP/DNP/DNP practice log during Week 2 prep. The fourth-year pro has not been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups, and he'll observe Monday's game from the sidelines, with rookie second-rounder Colton Hood likely stepping into a starting role at outside cornerback opposite Greg Newsome. Banks' next opportunity to play is Week 3 against the Titans on Sept. 27.