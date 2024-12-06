Banks (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Banks will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a rib injury, and his next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 15. Adoree' Jackson played every single defensive snap during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, and he'll likely do so again Sunday due to Banks' injury.
