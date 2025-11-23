Giants' Deonte Banks: Won't play vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Banks popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hip injury. He was unable to practice Friday, and the injury is severe enough for the third-year corner to miss his first game of the regular season. Dru Phillips is slated to see more snaps in the secondary Sunday in Banks' absence.
