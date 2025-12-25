Banks (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks likely picked up the injury during the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Vikings, when he played 33 snaps (25 on defense, eight on special teams) without showing up on the box score otherwise. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury given his ability to log a limited practice Wednesday, and Banks would avoid an injury designation altogether for Sunday's game against the Raiders if he were to log a full practice by Friday.