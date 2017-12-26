The Giants promoted Mathews off their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

New York has lost five linebackers to injured reserve this season, so Mathews' addition with strengthen the team's numbers at that position. It's unlikely that Mathews will be called upon for significant snaps on defense if he's active for Sunday's season finale against the Redskins.

