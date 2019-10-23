Play

Downs was promoted from the Giants' practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Downs was waived by the Vikings in late September and landed on the Giants' practice squad shortly thereafter, and he'll now receive another chance on a 53-man roster. The 2017 seventh-round pick totaled three tackles in 13 total games with the Vikings and exclusively played special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories