Downs is on track to fill a starting role at one of the Giants' inside linebacker spots in Monday's season opener against the Steelers, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

A 2018 seventh-round pick, Downs has spent time on two different practice squads since entering the professional ranks and has four career NFL tackles to his name, but he suddenly finds himself on take for a prominent role after New York surprisingly cut Ryan Connelly last weekend. Coming off three straight 140-plus-tackle seasons with the Packers, Blake Martinez is the more intriguing IDP name of the Giants' two starters at inside linebacker, so Downs is merely just a name to monitor at this point.