Giants' Devin Singletary: Continues to have minor role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singletary rushed twice for two yards in a Week 7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Despite the fact that New York entered the fourth quarter having built a 19-0 lead, Singletary continued to spend almost the entire game on the bench. His two carries came on back-to-back plays late in the second period, and he logged just one additional offensive snap in the contest. The veteran running back got some extra looks when Tyrone Tracy was sidelined with an injury in Weeks 4 and 5 (and for part of Week 3), but while Tracy and No. 1 RB Cam Skattebo are healthy, it appears Singletary will be relegated to very limited opportunities in the Giants offense.
More News
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Gets limited looks in Week 6 win•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Held in check Sunday•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Runs for 28 yards in Week 4 win•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: In line for increased role•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Nets zero yards in minor role•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Nets only nine yards in opener•