Singletary rushed twice for two yards in a Week 7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Despite the fact that New York entered the fourth quarter having built a 19-0 lead, Singletary continued to spend almost the entire game on the bench. His two carries came on back-to-back plays late in the second period, and he logged just one additional offensive snap in the contest. The veteran running back got some extra looks when Tyrone Tracy was sidelined with an injury in Weeks 4 and 5 (and for part of Week 3), but while Tracy and No. 1 RB Cam Skattebo are healthy, it appears Singletary will be relegated to very limited opportunities in the Giants offense.