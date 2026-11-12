Singletary is expected to return to a change-of-pace role Thursday against the Commanders, as Cam Skattebo (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation.

Singletary recorded a season-high 23 touches in Skattebo's absence during the Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles in Week 9 but mustered only 39 yards with all that volume. Prior to that win, Singletary hadn't exceeded six carries in a game this season. Skattebo is expected to lead the backfield in his return, with Singletary likely to feature in passing situations since Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) remains on IR. Greg Desrosiers is also on the roster at RB.