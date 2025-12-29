Singletary rushed the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Raiders. He added four receptions on four targets for 25 yards.

Tyrone Tracy slightly outpaced Singletary in touches, but Singletary had the more favorable fantasy role. He got the Giants' offense moving early, ripping off a 29-yard run before punching in a one-yard score one player later on the team's second possession. Singletary was also more involved as a pass catcher, logging a season-high four receptions while also topping 80 yards from scrimmage for the second time in his last four games. He should have the chance to end the season in strong form in a favorable Week 18 matchup against the Cowboys while working in a split out of the backfield with Tracy.