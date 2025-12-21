Singletary rushed 11 times for 47 yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Singletary played second fiddle to Tyrone Tracy, who turned 16 carries and two targets into 78 scrimmage yards. Despite Tracy working in the lead role, Singletary has notched double-digit touches in six of the past seven games in the Giants' run-heavy offense. Both running backs could find success in Week 17 against the vulnerable Raiders defense.