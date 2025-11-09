Giants' Devin Singletary: Gets 11 touches in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singletary rushed eight times for 20 yards and caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
Singletary ceded most of the rushing workload to Tyrone Tracy (14 carries for 71 yards), but the former finished with a two-yard advantage in scrimmage yards (73 to 71). Most of Singletary's yardage came on a 41-yard catch on a fourth-quarter pass from Russell Wilson, who came into the game after Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in the second half. Singletary should continue to platoon with Tracy, but expectations for the Giants' offense would be low if Dart doesn't play in Week 11 against the Packers.
More News
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Leads Giants RBs with 10 touches•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Likely to move into larger role•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Continues to have minor role•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Gets limited looks in Week 6 win•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Held in check Sunday•
-
Giants' Devin Singletary: Runs for 28 yards in Week 4 win•