Singletary rushed eight times for 20 yards and caught all three of his targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Singletary ceded most of the rushing workload to Tyrone Tracy (14 carries for 71 yards), but the former finished with a two-yard advantage in scrimmage yards (73 to 71). Most of Singletary's yardage came on a 41-yard catch on a fourth-quarter pass from Russell Wilson, who came into the game after Jaxson Dart suffered a concussion in the second half. Singletary should continue to platoon with Tracy, but expectations for the Giants' offense would be low if Dart doesn't play in Week 11 against the Packers.