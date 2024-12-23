Singletary rushed for times for 12 yards and didn't collect a passing target in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Atlanta.

The Giants went with a pass-heavy approach in the contest -- especially after falling behind in the second quarter -- and rushed only 13 times as a team while Drew Lock threw 39 passes. As a result, Tyrone Tracy's modest seven carries paced the squad, and Singletary finished with fewer than five totes for the third time in five games. Given the sorry state of New York's offense and Tracy's emergence as the team's lead back, Singletary's potential for fantasy relevance rests almost entirely on his chance of getting into the end zone, which he has done twice in that five-game span.