Singletary rushed three times for 10 yards and didn't log any receiving targets in Thursday's 34-17 win against Philadelphia.

Singletary continued to get a bit of work even with the return of Tyrone Tracy to New York's backfield, but neither Singletary nor Tracy did anything of note. Meanwhile, rookie Cam Skattebo continued to cement his status as the team's workhorse back with 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns along with two catches for 12 yards. Skattebo was on the field for 71 percent of the Giants' offensive plays, followed by Tracy at 30 percent and Singletary at a modest six percent (four total snaps). Given that usage, it appears Singletary will fade back into the No. 3 RB role when both Skattebo and Tracy are healthy, giving the veteran very little fantasy value.