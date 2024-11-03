Singletary rushed seven times for 33 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders.
Tyrone Tracy cleared concussion protocol Friday and reprised his role as the Giants' lead back, limiting Singletary to a change-of-pace role. New York's running game is well positioned for success in Week 10 against the generous Panthers defense in Germany, but Singletary will likely continue to cede the majority of carries to Tracy.
