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Giants' Devin Singletary: Giants' RB3 heading into 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Singletary is expected to fill the third-string running back role for the Giants in 2026 behind Cam Skattebo (ankle) and Tyrone Tracy, Gene Clemons of SI.com reports.

Singletary is projected to continue providing a veteran presence in a change-of-pace role similar to the one in which he produced 437 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the 2025 regular season. That rushing yards total exactly matched Singletary's output in his first season with the Giants in 2024. Of Singletary's 119 carries in 2025, 91 came after Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

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