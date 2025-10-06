Singletary rushed six times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in a Week 5 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

For the second straight week, Singletary worked as New York's No. 2 RB behind Cam Skattebo. That role didn't yield much production for the veteran ball carrier, however, as he totaled a modest 24 yards on seven touches. Singletary's six carries and 20 rushing yards were actually third on the Giants -- Skattebo ran 15 times for 59 yards, while QB Jaxson Dart rushed seven times for 55 yards -- though no other tailback on the team took an offensive snap. Singletary's time as Skattebo's backup may be coming to an end, as Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) was able to practice last Friday in a limited fashion before ultimately being deemed inactive. With that said, New York has a short turnaround with a Thursday matchup against Philadelphia on tap, so Singletary could get one more chance to log a handful of carries Week 6.