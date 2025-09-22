Tyrone Tracy is slated to miss time after dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, so Singletary will likely move up to the Giants' No. 2 RB role.

It's unclear at this point how long Tracy will be sidelined, but it's likely that he'll miss at least next Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Chargers, and there's a very real possibility that he'll be sidelined beyond that contest as well. Rookie Cam Skattebo was impressive in racking up 121 yards from scrimmage (60 rushing and 61 receiving) while taking on the bulk of the backfield work Sunday night, and he's the obvious choice to move up to the RB1 role while Tracy is sidelined (and possibly beyond). Singletary wasn't a big part of the team's offense against the Chiefs despite Tracy's early exit, but he did long a season-high four carries and 11 rushing yards while also serving as the team's top kick returner with 134 return yards. The Giants may ultimately decide to deploy Skattebo in a workhorse role, and the club will likely add a running back to the gameday roster (possibly Dante Miller off the practice squad) while Tracy is out, but regardless, Singletary seems to be in line for at least a slight bump in usage in the short-term.