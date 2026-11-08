Singletary rushed 21 times for 31 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 19-11 win over the Eagles.

Singletary blew by his previous season high of six carries, as fellow running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy were both sidelined by hamstring injuries. Skattebo has a chance to return for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Commanders, while Tracy won't be back prior to Week 12, so Singletary is likely to maintain an elevated role unless the Giants trade for another running back prior to Tuesday's deadline. Singletary didn't make the most of his added opportunities against the Eagles, averaging a meager 1.5 yards per carry.