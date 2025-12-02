Singletary rushed 12 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 34 yards in Monday's 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Singletary made his mark on Monday Night Football when he lined up in the Wildcat formation and ripped off a 22-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old finished as the game's leading rusher a week after being overshadowed by backfield mate Tyrone Tracy. The latter finished with 33 net yards on 11 touches Monday, continuing a recent trend where both veteran backs split the workload while alternating strong performances. Singletary has quietly entered the mix as a flex option in standard fantasy formats after recording double-digit carries in three straight games while hitting paydirt thrice over that span. The Giants will be on a bye next week and resume play against the Commanders on Dec. 14 in Week 15.