Singletary rushed eight times for 43 yards and caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers.

Singletary outplayed Tyrone Tracy in the first game after Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury. Tracy turned five carries and four targets into 37 scrimmage yards. The Giants' only rushing touchdown of the game was scored by Jaxson Dart, who also led the team with 56 rushing yards. The rookie quarterback will likely remain involved in the rushing attack against the Bears in Week 10, but Singletary and Tracy both look poised to maintain significant roles while splitting carries in the aftermath of Cam Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury.