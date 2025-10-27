Singletary seems set to move into the Giants' No. 2 RB role after Cam Skattebo suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation Sunday against Philadelphia, per Art Stapleton of northjersey.com.

Skattebo's injury will likely thrust Tyrone Tracy back into the No. 1 RB role, while Singletary should settle in as Tracy's backup. The Giants also seem likely to add another tailback to the 53-man roster, which could mean that Dante Miller will get elevated or signed off the team's practice squad. After Skattebo was hurt in the second quarter Sunday, Tracy logged seven carries and got two targets on a 64 percent offensive snap share while Singletary tallied two carries and one target on a 19 percent snap share, which could hint at how the time will be split between the pair moving forward. Singletary didn't gain any yards on his two totes but did notch a very impressive 28-yard catch on his only target. He also gained 51 yards on a pair of kick returns in the loss.