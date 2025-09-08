Singletary rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Washington.

Singletary didn't get his first carry until the second quarter. He gained eight yards on his second rush attempt but combined for just one yard on his other two carries. Tyrone Tracy was New York's clear lead back with 50 offensive snaps Sunday, while Singletary got 10 and rookie Cam Skattebo logged eight. Both Tracy and Skattebo gathered two catches in the passing game while Singletary didn't even get targeted, so among the trio, Singletary emerged with the least encouraging performance. The Giants' ground game -- and offense as a whole -- struggled in Week 1, though, so it may take another contest or two to get a good handle on how the workload in the backfield will end up being divvied.