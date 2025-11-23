Singletary rushed 14 times for 47 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.

Singletary had 14 touches to Tyrone Tracy's 23. Tracy churned out 130 scrimmage yards and has pulled away from Singletary as the busier and more effective part of the Giants' running back platoon. It won't show up on the stat sheet, but Singletary also touched the ball on Wan'Dale Robinson's 39-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive, tossing the ball back to Jameis Winston on a flea flicker. Whether the Giants get Jaxson Dart (concussion) back or give Winston a third straight start under center in Week 13 against the Patriots, Singletary's likely to continue working as a complementary option alongside Tracy.