Singletary rushed nine times for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Singletary was limited to his fewest rushing yards since Week 15, but he was able to reach the end zone for the second straight week, punching it in for a six-yard score in the fourth quarter. The running back has now completed his second campaign in New York having turned 119 carries into 437 yards and five touchdowns while reeling in 18 of 19 targets for 151 yards over 17 regular-season contests. Singletary will enter the 2026 season in a crowded backfield with Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo (ankle).