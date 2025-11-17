Giants' Devin Singletary: Records pair of rush TDs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Singletary rushed 16 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for three yards in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Singletary wasn't efficient on the ground, but he made up for the modest yardage with five- and two-yard touchdown runs in the first half. The veteran back logged just three fewer carries than Tyrone Tracy, but the latter managed to double up Singletary in rushing yardage and also contributed 51 receiving yards. Consequently, Singletary projects to continue serving in a No. 2 role during a Week 12 road matchup against the Lions.
