Singletary rushed seven times for 28 yards and was not targeted through the air in Sunday's 21-18 victory versus the Chargers.

With Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) sidelined, Singletary was the only Giants RB other than Cam Skattebo to get action on offense. While Skattebo was deployed as the clear lead back -- he logged 57 offensive snaps to Singletary's 19 -- the latter finished with season-high marks in both touches and yards. Singletary remains an unappealing fantasy asset in most formats, but he figures to continue to seeing a slight uptick in usage for as long as Tracy is unable to suit up.