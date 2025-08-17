Singletary rushed two times for five yards and one touchdown in the Giants' 31-12 exhibition win over the Jets on Saturday.

After Tyrone Tracy was stuffed on his goal-line carry from the one-yard line in the first quarter, Singletary came on for the next play and cashed in the short touchdown. Singletary turns 28 years old next month and averaged a career-low 3.9 yards per carry last season. He's competing for the likely RB3 role in New York behind Tracy and rookie Cam Skattebo (hamstring), though Skattebo has missed both preseason games and multiple practices this month.