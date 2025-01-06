Singletary carried seven times for 22 yards and caught his only target for a five-yard loss in Sunday's 20-13 Week 18 loss against the Eagles. He concluded the campaign with 113 rushes for 437 yards and four touchdowns along with 21 receptions on 24 targets for 119 yards over 15 games.

As has been the case for the majority of the campaign, Singletary worked well behind rookie RB Tyrone Tracy, who logged a 60 percent offensive snap share to the veteran's 30 percent mark. Singletary was brought in during the offseason to potentially serve as a workhorse back after the departure of Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, but Singletary didn't log double-digit carries in any game after Week 4 and tallied 30 or fewer total yards in six of his final seven contests. Instead, it was Tracy who took hold of the starting running back role for the Giants, and that figures to be the case again next season. Singletary has two years remaining on his three-year, $16.5 million deal, so he figures to be back with New York for the 2025 campaign as the No. 2 option in the team's backfield.