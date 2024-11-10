Singletary rushed the ball eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Panthers. He added one reception on one target for five yards.

Singletary remained the clear backup to Tyrone Tracy, though his eight carries were his highest mark since returning from a groin injury in Week 7. He was fairly effective with his opportunity, ripping off significant gains of nine and 14 yards. Tracy lost a key fumble in the loss but was otherwise impressive, so Singletary is likely to continue to serve in a limited role moving forward.