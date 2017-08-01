Taylor (undisclosed) was sore Tuesday and sat out of practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Taylor will have to continue battling for playing time, but he played well enough last season to win some snaps by default. The University of South Carolina product logged 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2016. This injury seems pretty minor, so don't expect Taylor to stay sidelined too long.

