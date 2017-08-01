Giants' Devin Taylor: Misses practice Tuesday
Taylor (undisclosed) was sore Tuesday and sat out of practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Taylor will have to continue battling for playing time, but he played well enough last season to win some snaps by default. The University of South Carolina product logged 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2016. This injury seems pretty minor, so don't expect Taylor to stay sidelined too long.
More News
-
Giants' Devin Taylor: Signs with Giants•
-
Lions' Devin Taylor: Active for Sunday's matchup with Bears•
-
Lions' Devin Taylor: Active for Week 3•
-
Lions' Devin Taylor: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Lions' Devin Taylor: Collects a sack and a half Sunday•
-
TEs Eric Ebron, Joseph Fauria among Lions cleared for action•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....