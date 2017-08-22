Play

Taylor (lower leg) played in Monday's game against the Browns.

Taylor only played in nine snaps Monday night, and it's unclear whether that's a product of a cautious post-injury approach, or if it's due to his long-shot chances of making the roster. Nevertheless, he's healthy enough to play so expect to see him in upcoming preseason games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories