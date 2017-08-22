Giants' Devin Taylor: Plays in Monday matchup
Taylor (lower leg) played in Monday's game against the Browns.
Taylor only played in nine snaps Monday night, and it's unclear whether that's a product of a cautious post-injury approach, or if it's due to his long-shot chances of making the roster. Nevertheless, he's healthy enough to play so expect to see him in upcoming preseason games.
More News
Giants' Devin Taylor: Experiencing soreness in lower leg•
Giants' Devin Taylor: Misses practice Tuesday•
Giants' Devin Taylor: Signs with Giants•
Lions' Devin Taylor: Active for Sunday's matchup with Bears•
Lions' Devin Taylor: Active for Week 3•
Lions' Devin Taylor: Returns to practice Friday•
