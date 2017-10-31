Giants' Devin Taylor: Re-signed by Giants
Taylor signed with the Giants on Tuesday.
Taylor spent the entire preseason and training camp with the Giants after signing with the team in May, but he was released just before the start of the regular season. The move coincides with New York placing Nordly Capi (hamstring) on injured reserve. Taylor will add depth to a fairly banged-up Giants front seven.
