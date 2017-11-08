Giants' Devon Kennard: Misses practice Wednesday
Kennard (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
The details surrounding Kennard's quadriceps injury aren't clear. His participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be more indicative of his availability for Sunday's game against the Niners.
