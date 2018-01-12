Giants' Devon Kennard: Modest 41 tackles in 15 games
Kennard recorded 41 tackles (24 solo), four sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 15 games throughout his 2017 campaign.
Kennard's services were used on both defense and special teams by the Giants for the fourth consecutive season, though his 41 tackles marked a career low in a single campaign. The 26-year-old outside linebacker will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he may find himself somewhere other than New York in 2018.
