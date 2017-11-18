Giants' Devon Kennard: Questionable in Week 11
Kennard (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Kennard is one of three Giants linebackers on the Week 11 injury report , as B.J. Goodson (ankle) has been ruled out and Kelvin Sheppard (groin) is listed as doubtful. Curtis Grant would be the top candidate to start at one of the outside linebacker spots if Kennard joins Goodson and Sheppard in street clothes Sunday.
