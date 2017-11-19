Kennard (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

Kennard will slot back into his starting strong-side linebacker position after missing Week 10's matchup with the 49ers. His stat line this season hasn't been too impressive, with just 23 tackles (12 solo) and one sack, leaving him off most fantasy radars.

