Freeman rushed five times for 10 yards in the Giants' 36-9 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The new arrival did pace the Giants backfield in carries and drew even with quarterback Daniel Jones for the team lead in that category, but that didn't amount to much overall on an afternoon where game script quickly turned away from the ground attack. Freeman should have an opportunity for a bigger role in a Week 4 road matchup against the Rams after getting an opportunity to further immerse himself in the playbook and go through a full practice week.