Freeman rushed 18 times for 61 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-4 yards in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Freeman saw his most extensive rushing volume yet as a member of the Giants, although it didn't net much against a tough WFT front seven. The veteran back has boosted his carry total in each contest thus far, though his pass-catching role remains relatively modest. Freeman's upside is limited behind a New York offensive line that's had difficulty opening up running lanes, and he'll have another formidable challenge on his hands in the form of the Eagles in a Week 7 Thursday night contest.