Freeman (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Freeman tweaked his ankle last Thursday at Philadelphia, which didn't allow him to return to the game and also is keeping him sidelined to begin Week 8 prep. Instead, he worked out on the side Thursday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Fortunately for the seven-year pro, Freeman has a pair of opportunities to get back on the field in advance of Monday's game versus the Buccaneers. That said, if Freeman is limited or absent, he'll yield RB reps to Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis.
