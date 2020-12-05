Freeman (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Freeman either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. The veteran running back will need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to the Giants' facilities. Freeman was already on injured reserve with an ankle injury, so it remains unclear when he'll be ready to return to the lineup. Wayne Gallman will keep leading the backfield while Dion Lewis and Alfred Morris rotate in.