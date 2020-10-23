Freeman (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Eagles, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Freeman exited Thursday's contest late in the third quarter. He only had three carries for eight yards prior to leaving the field, in addition to one target (which he failed to secure). Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis will handle the Giants' backfield work as long as Freeman remains sidelined.
