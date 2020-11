Freeman, who's been dealing with an ankle issue, left the field with a trainer during Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Freeman logged a limited practice session Wednesday, so we'll have to see how the Giants list him Thursday and if this news is indicative of the running back having suffered a setback. If Freeman is unable to go Sunday against the Eagles, Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and Alfred Morris would presumably be the team's Week 10 backfield options.