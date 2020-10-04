Freeman is expected to serve as the Giants' starting running back Sunday against the Rams, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While Freeman made his Giants debut in the team's Week 3 loss to the 49ers, Wayne Gallman technically drew the start, but he saw only one more touch (four carries, two receptions) than Freeman (five carries for 10 yards). Now that he's had more time to get familiar with the Giants' playbook, Freeman will likely poach some carries from Gallman, but Dion Lewis -- who led the three backs with a 38 percent offensive snap share Week 3 -- remains in line to work as the Giants' top passing-down option. Unless Freeman is able to cut into Lewis' passing-game role in future weeks, his fantasy upside in PPR leagues will likely be limited.