Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards and caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Rams.

He led the Giants in carries in his second game for the team, but he wasn't able to produce much yardage on the ground. Freeman has had a sluggish start to his Giants tenure, but he gets the most favorable matchup possible in Week 5 against a Cowboys defense that just got torn apart for 307 rushing yards and three TDs by a Browns ground game that was without Nick Chubb (knee) for most of the afternoon.