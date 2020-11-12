Freeman (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Thursday's session began with an ominous tone when Freeman was seen leaving the field with a member of the Giants' training staff, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Freeman has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury and may be in store for another DNP considering Thursday's development. If he takes a seat Sunday against the Eagles, the Giants backfield will be the domain of Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis and likely Alfred Morris.