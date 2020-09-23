Freeman signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeman is expected to join the Giants at practice Wednesday. Schefter relayed that Freeman's agent Drew Rosenhaus said the running back was offered more money elsewhere but felt his best opportunity was with the Giants. Although this could start off as a committee between Freeman, Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman, Rosenhaus' comments signal that Freeman's role should be locked in starting Week 3 versus the 49ers. With the Falcons in 2019, Freeman registered 1,066 total yards and six touchdowns over 14 games.