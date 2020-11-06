Freeman (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Freeman out for a second straight game, the Giants are left with Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis on the active roster and Alfred Morris on the practice squad. Gallman led the group in carries (12) and snap share (43 percent) during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay, but Morris and Lewis also had roles in the offense. Freeman's return to limited practice participation Thursday suggests he has a shot to return for Week 10 against the Eagles.