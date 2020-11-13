Freeman (ankle/hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.

Freeman returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant but then aggravated his ankle injury during Thursday's session. It's possible he'll be ready after a Week 11 bye, but for now he'll be out at least one more game. Wayne Gallman figures to lead the Giants backfield, with Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis also mixing in.